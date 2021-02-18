Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $396.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. Star Group has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Star Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Star Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Star Group by 221.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

