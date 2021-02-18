State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 17.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

