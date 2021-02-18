State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,800 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 794,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.