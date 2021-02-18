State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after buying an additional 77,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT stock opened at $148.30 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 279.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

