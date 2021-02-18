State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,616 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

