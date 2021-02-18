State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,602 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inphi were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after acquiring an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 690.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 463,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 319.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 924.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 221,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of IPHI opened at $168.47 on Thursday. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.55.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

