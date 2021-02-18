State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,020 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 128.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

