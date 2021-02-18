State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,871 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,922,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after buying an additional 128,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $77.12.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

