State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Logitech International worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $327,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 73.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

