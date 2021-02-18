State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $9.17 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.