State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

