State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 171,613 shares valued at $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

