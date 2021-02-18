Stepan (SCL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stepan (NYSE: SCL) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Stepan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. "

2/11/2021 – Stepan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Stepan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2021 – Stepan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Stepan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Stepan was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SCL traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.75. 24,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

