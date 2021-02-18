SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Insider Alex Smith Sells 14,173 Shares

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £45,495.33 ($59,439.94).

On Monday, February 1st, Alex Smith sold 40,685 shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19), for a total value of £130,598.85 ($170,628.23).

STEM opened at GBX 337 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.03. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. SThree plc (STEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

SThree plc (STEM.L) Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

