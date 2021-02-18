Stifel Nicolaus Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $42.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

