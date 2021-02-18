STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

