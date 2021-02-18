Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 587 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $90.66 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $382,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,609. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

