Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,885 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,520% compared to the average volume of 1,289 call options.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 113,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 246,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

