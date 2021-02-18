Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of DouYu International Call Options (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,720 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical volume of 637 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.