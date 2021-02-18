StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.88

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as low as C$3.82. StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) shares last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 79,683 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

