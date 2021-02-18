STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

