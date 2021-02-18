Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%.

RGR stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 16,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

