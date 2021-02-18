S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Shares Gap Down to $2,300.00

Shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), but opened at GBX 2,210 ($28.87). S&U plc (SUS.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,258.30 ($29.50), with a volume of 21,270 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,849.13. The stock has a market cap of £269.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from S&U plc (SUS.L)’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. S&U plc (SUS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In other S&U plc (SUS.L) news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total transaction of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

About S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

