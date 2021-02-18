Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

SUOPY opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

