Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.58% of Iridium Communications worth $83,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

