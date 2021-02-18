Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 324.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 836,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of NetEase worth $104,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetEase by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetEase by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,322,000 after purchasing an additional 989,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.