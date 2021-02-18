Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $88,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

