Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Trimmed by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

