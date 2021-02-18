SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 315,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

