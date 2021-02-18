Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Superdry stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 237.40 ($3.10). 294,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The company has a market cap of £194.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 383.40 ($5.01).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

