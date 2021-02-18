Sushi Market Capitalization Tops $280.53 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Sushi token can now be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00368884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00083258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00083426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00432709 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00175394 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

