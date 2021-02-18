Swapcoinz Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $7.97 million and $1.41 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.00375919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00078553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00084836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.73 or 0.00435031 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.15 or 0.85384590 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

