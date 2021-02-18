Swift Run Capital Management LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

