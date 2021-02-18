Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of NVR worth $66,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,704.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,328.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,166.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,563 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

