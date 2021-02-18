Swiss National Bank Has $69.18 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $69,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $207.99 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

