Swiss National Bank Has $75.43 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Garmin worth $75,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Garmin by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.36. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

