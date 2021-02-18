Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,541,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $87,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,269.91, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

