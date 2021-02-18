Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $79,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,488 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

