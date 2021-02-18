Swiss National Bank Sells 13,500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $72,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $209.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

