Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.93. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $137.28.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

