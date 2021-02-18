Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $330.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

