Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Synopsys updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.23-6.30 EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.55 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $13.15 on Thursday, hitting $270.61. 31,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.14.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

