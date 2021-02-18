Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading Down 10.1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 840,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,506,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.