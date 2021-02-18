Synthetix (SNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $195.40 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for about $23.23 or 0.00044597 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $195.40 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.31 or 0.00877906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00030750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.24 or 0.04993659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.