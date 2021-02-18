Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells $45,187.50 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 501,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after buying an additional 2,699,373 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

