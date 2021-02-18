TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Head to Head Contrast

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Oaktree Strategic Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.11%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income -3.20% 6.39% 2.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Oaktree Strategic Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income $39.53 million 6.08 -$1.27 million $0.55 14.82

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.