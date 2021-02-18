Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TACBY opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

