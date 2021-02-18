Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Up 26.7%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.08. 26,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 300,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.44.

About Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.