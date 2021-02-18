Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $137,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.76. 122,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,412. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

