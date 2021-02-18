Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.25

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 340413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$600.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Also, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,427,903.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

